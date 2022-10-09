– Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling co-promoted Blitzkrieg! vs. Limitless 2 on Friday, October 7 at the Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, Connecticut. The card streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Anthony Greene beat Andy Brown.

* Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) beat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan).

* Travis Huckabee beat Channing Thomas.

* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) won their match against Locked And Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry).

* Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Nolo Kitano) were victorious over Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz.

* Alec Price beat Tracy Williams.

* CPA beat Mac Daniels.

* Scramble: Rip Byson beat Brett Ryan Gosselin and Dante Drago and Delmi Exo and Logan Black and Perry Von Vicious.

* VSK picked up the win oer Dezmond Cole.