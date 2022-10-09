wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Pro vs. Limitless 2 Results 10.07.22: VSK, Tracy Williams, & Anthony Greene in Action

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Blitzkrieg! Pro vs. Limited Wrestling Image Credit: Blitzkrieg! Pro

– Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling co-promoted Blitzkrieg! vs. Limitless 2 on Friday, October 7 at the Old Country Banquet Hall in Enfield, Connecticut. The card streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Anthony Greene beat Andy Brown.
* Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) beat Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan).
* Travis Huckabee beat Channing Thomas.
* MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid) won their match against Locked And Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry).
* Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Nolo Kitano) were victorious over Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) & Sammy Diaz.
* Alec Price beat Tracy Williams.
* CPA beat Mac Daniels.
* Scramble: Rip Byson beat Brett Ryan Gosselin and Dante Drago and Delmi Exo and Logan Black and Perry Von Vicious.
* VSK picked up the win oer Dezmond Cole.

