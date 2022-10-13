wrestling / News
Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results 10.8.22: World Title Match, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling had the second night of their Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 show on October 8th, with a Limitless World Title match and more. You can see the full results form the show below, Cagematch.net:
* Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador
* Brett Ryan Gosselin & Locked And Loaded def. JGeorge Productions
* Dante Drago def. Jojo Collins
* B!P Tag Team Championship Match: MSP def. The CDC and The Haven
* Andy Brown def. Brad Cashew
* No DQ Match: Mike Anthony def. Dr Redacted
* Limitless World Championship Match: Ace Romero def. Ichiban
* Elimination Match: Team Limitless (Anthony Greene, Jay Lyon, Midas Black, Nolo Kitano & Rip Byson) def. Team Blitzkrieg (Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, CPA, Travis Huckabee & VSK)
The CDC #LimitBlitz pic.twitter.com/nh4Bit13Bu
— Watch Wrestling with Mike Wellman (@WWrestlingPod) October 9, 2022
Acey Baby Vs Ichiban!!! #LimitBlitz pic.twitter.com/h98wJGOCvr
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 9, 2022
MIDAS BLACK MUSHROOM STOMP INTO A SPLASH!!!! That fuckin RULED #LimitBlitz pic.twitter.com/dCJp0tq10G
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 9, 2022
Just a big old powerbomb by @DevantesPW #LimitBlitz pic.twitter.com/YNvygfTKEw
— Watch Wrestling with Mike Wellman (@WWrestlingPod) October 8, 2022
💯🤙🏽 #LimitBlitz pic.twitter.com/vdyv1u3rBB
— DunkyBoyBandit (@DunkyBoyBandit) October 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette On Her Decision To Sign With AEW, Says She Missed Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Calls AEW’s Recent Troubles ‘Growing Pains’, Says Positives Outweigh Negatives
- Trent Beretta Says He Never Worked Directly With Vince McMahon In WWE, Understands His Firing
- Jim Ross On The Acclaimed’s Rise In AEW, Triple H’s Performance As Head Of WWE Creative