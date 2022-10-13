wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 Results 10.8.22: World Title Match, More

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blitzkrieg! Vs Limitless 2 Image Credit: Blitzkrieg Pro/Limitless

Blitzkrieg! Pro and Limitless Wrestling had the second night of their Blitzkrieg! Vs. Limitless 2 show on October 8th, with a Limitless World Title match and more. You can see the full results form the show below, Cagematch.net:

* Channing Thomas def. Diego El Trabajador

* Brett Ryan Gosselin & Locked And Loaded def. JGeorge Productions

* Dante Drago def. Jojo Collins

* B!P Tag Team Championship Match: MSP def. The CDC and The Haven

* Andy Brown def. Brad Cashew

* No DQ Match: Mike Anthony def. Dr Redacted

* Limitless World Championship Match: Ace Romero def. Ichiban

* Elimination Match: Team Limitless (Anthony Greene, Jay Lyon, Midas Black, Nolo Kitano & Rip Byson) def. Team Blitzkrieg (Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, CPA, Travis Huckabee & VSK)

