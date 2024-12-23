wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bloodline Story On Playlist, Full Bad Blood 2024 Match, Johnny Gargano’s Latest Vlog
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at The Bloodline story in 2024. You can see the full video below:
– The WWE and WWE Vault YouTube accounts posted the following videos of wrestlers you didn’t know were in ECW and Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline from this year’s Bad Blood:
– Johnny Gargano has posted his latest vlog, looking at the recent Smackdown in Hartford and his Christmas prep:
