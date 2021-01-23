wrestling / News

WWE News: Bloopers From WrestleMania Announcement Video, Total Bellas Snyopsis

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania Blooper Triple H Stephanie McMahon

– WWE has posted a blooper video from their big WrestleMania announcement video that released last weekend. As reported last Saturday, WWE announced the next three WrestleManias in a video spoofing news reports. You can see the blooper video, which mostly features Triple H and Stephanie flubbing lines and goofing off, below:

– E! has released the following synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Bellas:

“The Bellas head to Napa to see their newly purchased homes. Nicole struggles to tell Artem about her postpartum depression. Brie gets pushy with the rest of the Bella family. JJ, Brie tries to bring some Brie-mode back into Nicole’s life.”

Total Bellas, WrestleMania, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

