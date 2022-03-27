wrestling / News

BLP In The Fights Results: Tom Lawlor Retains Midwest Championship

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Pulp FUSION Tom Lawlor Image Credit: MLW

Black Label Pro held their event ‘In The Fights’ last night at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* Devon Monroe defeated Kody Lane
* Dan The Dad defeated Dan Champion
* The Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) defeated Abby Jane & Pancakes
* Levi Everett defeated Calvin Tankman
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Jake Something (c) defeated Kevin Blackwood
* #1 Contender’s Match For The BLP Midwest Championship: Kevin Ku defeated Avery Good
* Billie Starkz defeated Rachael Ellering
* Shazza McKenzie defeated Warhorse
* BLP Midwest Championship: ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Kevin Ku

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Black Label Pro, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading