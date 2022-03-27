wrestling / News
BLP In The Fights Results: Tom Lawlor Retains Midwest Championship
Black Label Pro held their event ‘In The Fights’ last night at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:
* Devon Monroe defeated Kody Lane
* Dan The Dad defeated Dan Champion
* The Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) defeated Abby Jane & Pancakes
* Levi Everett defeated Calvin Tankman
* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Jake Something (c) defeated Kevin Blackwood
* #1 Contender’s Match For The BLP Midwest Championship: Kevin Ku defeated Avery Good
* Billie Starkz defeated Rachael Ellering
* Shazza McKenzie defeated Warhorse
* BLP Midwest Championship: ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Kevin Ku
Let me introduce you to Bully Starkz. I’m done being seen as a child that’s just around for friendly competition.
I am a wrestler and I intend to win. #NevaLost #BLPFights https://t.co/UYUjEzijds
— Young William (@BillieStarkz) March 26, 2022
Nothing rules harder than the power of friendship ❤️🤘🏼@Shazza_McKenzie @JPWARHORSE @BLabelPro #BLPFights
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/Aw3AB5Y1oS
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 27, 2022
Fisherman Buster from @kevinxku! #BLPFights@BLabelPro @indiewrestling https://t.co/ieCmFUA3uy pic.twitter.com/sKg7MjeCtF
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 27, 2022
