BLP In The Fights Results: Tom Lawlor Retains Midwest Championship

Black Label Pro held their event ‘In The Fights’ last night at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana, streaming on IWTV. Here are results, via Wrestling-News.net:

* Devon Monroe defeated Kody Lane

* Dan The Dad defeated Dan Champion

* The Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) defeated Abby Jane & Pancakes

* Levi Everett defeated Calvin Tankman

* BLP Heavyweight Championship: Jake Something (c) defeated Kevin Blackwood

* #1 Contender’s Match For The BLP Midwest Championship: Kevin Ku defeated Avery Good

* Billie Starkz defeated Rachael Ellering

* Shazza McKenzie defeated Warhorse

* BLP Midwest Championship: ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Kevin Ku