Blue Meanie Set to Return to MLW at Kings of Colosseum
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that The Blue Meanie will return to MLW at Kings of Colosseum on May 13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:
The Blue Meanie returns to MLW in Philly May 13
See MLW Kings of Colosseum LIVE at the 2300 Arena
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the return of The Blue Meanie for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.
One of Philly’s most beloved (and bluest) will return to South Philadelphia this Friday when the Blue Meanie returns.
What will The Blue World Order’s jovial and mischievous be up to?
Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!
Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)
Weapons of Mass Destruction Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead
nZo vs. Lince Dorado
Microman vs. Mini Abismo Negro
World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:
Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150
THE THRILLA IN PHILA
National Openweight Championship
Alex Kane vs. TBD Victim
Matt Cross vs. ACH
World Middleweight Championship:
Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez vs. KC Navarro
The return of Los Maximos!
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards
Cesar Duran
Gangrel
The Sandman
The Blue Meanie
Savio Vega
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.