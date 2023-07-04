Blue Meanie Recalls When He Officially Felt Like Part of ECW

The Blue Meanie is remembered best for his run in ECW, and he recently discussed the moment where he officially felt like part of the company. Meanie was a guest on Oh… You Didn’t Know? and talked about how there was a point where the locker room started getting ECW jackets and he got his own, which made him feel like part of the crew.

“I felt like I was in, but I realized — you know, in wrestling everything’s written in pencil because there’s an eraser on the end of it,” Meanie said. “And the first time I realized I was a part of the crew was, Taz came up to me and asked me about my size for an ECW jacket. All the boys would get like — they wanted to have this All Japan feeling. It’s ECW guys it’s wearing the New Japan gear while they’re in New Japan, All Japan. We wanted ECW gear. And he goes, ‘Hey brother, we’re getting these jackets. What size are you? What do you want it to say?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, I guess — I guess I’m in.”

