Bo Dallas Shares Horror Movie Inspirations for the Wyatt Sicks

– During a recent interview with Collider, WWE Superstar Bo Dallas revealed the horror movie inspirations for the Wyatt Sicks. Below are some highlights:

Bo Dallas on the horror movies he and his brother were obsessed with: “Growing up, me and Windham were obsessed with horror movies. We loved everything from the classics to the really obscure stuff. One of our biggest influences was the ‘90s version of The Stand by Stephen King. We both loved that, and it’s funny because when we were coming up with ideas for characters, we both independently decided to draw inspiration from Randall Flagg without even realizing the other was doing it.”

The Wyatt Sicks recently abducted The Miz on WWE Raw, who is still in their captivity.