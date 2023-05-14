Randy Orton has been off of WWE TV since May of last year, and Bob Orton weighed in on his son’s status in a recent interview. Bob spoke with Bill Pater for WrestleBinge and shared an update on Orton’s status.

“He’s training,” he said (per Fightful). “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or, when it feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of, I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to. Randy will do what Randy’s going to do.”

Randy Orton is dealing with a back injury and as of now there’s been no word on when he might return to the ring.