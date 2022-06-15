Bobby Cruise Reveals There Were Talks About Women’s Tag Team Titles in ROH Before Tony Khan Purchase

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former ROH announcer Bobby Cruise discussed working with Maria Kanellis for the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Cruise also revealed that ROH was working on putting together an ROH women’s tag team division and tag team titles later in 2022. However, things didn’t pan out after ROH went on hiatus and was later purchased by Tony Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“We will get there. We are open to working with other promotions. We’ve already announced for the June 26 show, in conjunction with Warrior (Wrestling), Thunder Rosa’s promotion, Mission Pro, Holidead is their champion and she will be defending the title against Janai Kai We had another title defense we did on our first show. We’d love to work with other promotions and have titles. We want to establish our talent. We had a great following with our Ring of Honor women’s division in 2021. We also know that there are a lot of people that may check out Women’s Wrestling Army that never saw any of that. We feel we’re almost starting over and re-introducing the talent. We figure that’s going to take a while and then we will get into titles. I can already think about doing a women’s champion and women’s tag team champions, which we had talked about with Ring of Honor if we had the time in 2022, we would have done that.”