Bobby Fish On AEW World Trios Tournament Plans For Undisputed Elite Shifting

Speaking recently on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Bobby Fish commented on the development of plans for him — along with Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly — to appear in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke on the health status of all three, given that Cole and O’Reilly are both out with injuries currently. You can read a few highlights from the interview and listen to the entire episode below.

On the three wrestlers appearing in the tourney: “We weren’t going to be able to do it, all three of us, at the time that we needed to be [ready]. Plans had to be shifted, you know, much like everything else in wrestling. It’s all subject to change. This was, unfortunately, one of those things that became subject to change.”

On what might be expected of the trio going forward: “I think right now I’m the only one who is fully healthy. It’s just a matter of the boys getting back, and it won’t be long, but I think that’s kind of where we are at the moment. We’re just giving the boys time to heal, and then we’ll get this thing going again.”