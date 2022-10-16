Bobby Fish, Anthony Greene Reportedly Backstage at WWE NXT Live Events

Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage recently at WWE NXT live events, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Fish and Greene, the latter of whom was known as August Grey in NXT, were at recent live events for the brand, though the report makes no mention of why they were there whether they were visiting or for some other reason.

Fish is currently working with Impact Wrestling after leaving AEW, and Greene has been very busy on the independent scene. The site notes that the two are still on “very good terms” with WWE according to those they spoke to.