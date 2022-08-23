Bobby Fish Shares Update on Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly’s Returns, Says ‘It Won’t Be Long’

– While speaking to the The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, AEW wrestler Bobby Fish discussed the injuries of his stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, which prevented them from competing in the AEW Trips Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural champions. Bobby Fish stated the following on Cole and O’Reilly (via Fightful):

“We weren’t going to be able to do it, all three of us, at the time that we needed to be. Plans had to be shifted. Much like everything in pro wrestling, it’s all subject to change. This, unfortunately, is one of those things that became subject to change. Right now, I’m the only one who is fully healthy. It’s just a matter of the boys getting back. It won’t be long, but that’s where we are at the moment, just giving the boys a little time to heal and then we’ll get this thing going again.”