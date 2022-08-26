wrestling / News

Bobby Fish Pokes Fun At CM Punk’s Kicking Technique

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Bobby Fish - Sanity Image Credit: WWE

A series of live-tweets from Bobby Fish were posted on August 24 commenting on the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Unification Match (per Wrestling Inc). As a performer with significant kickboxing training, Fish was heavily critical about Punk’s in-ring stylings as well as the announcements aired by the AEW match commentators. He also shared a few clips of himself afterward, using the videos as backup for further statements on how such maneuvers are properly executed. You can read the original tweets below and see the included clips that Fish utilized.

