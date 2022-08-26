Bobby Fish Pokes Fun At CM Punk’s Kicking Technique

A series of live-tweets from Bobby Fish were posted on August 24 commenting on the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Unification Match (per Wrestling Inc). As a performer with significant kickboxing training, Fish was heavily critical about Punk’s in-ring stylings as well as the announcements aired by the AEW match commentators. He also shared a few clips of himself afterward, using the videos as backup for further statements on how such maneuvers are properly executed. You can read the original tweets below and see the included clips that Fish utilized.

Head kick? — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

Excalibur: “…Round kick.” — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

..Really? — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

There truly is no surgery to correct that kick. — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

Leave the head kicks to the professionals. It’s better for all of us. Love,

The Professor

(The most educated feet in professional wrestling) — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

This clip sets Muay Thai, kickboxing MMA and the act of “striking” in professional wrestling back 10 maybe 15 years. Proof be in the pudding, fight fans. https://t.co/5ibxnPzaNS — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022

Watch the hip turn over. Rotation. If you don’t have this yet STOP. It’s not ready for public consumption. Put the reps in private. TV is not the place for some half ass 💩, homey! https://t.co/5WL4Vold1p — Bobby Fish (@theBobbyFish) August 25, 2022