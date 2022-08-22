wrestling / News
Bobby Fulton Gives Update Following Hospitalization
August 21, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Fulton is feeling better, as he stated in an update after being hospitalized. As reported, Fulton was hospitalized in North Carolina for double pneumonia and sepsis. Fulton took to social media on Sunday to note that he should be released on Tuesday, writing:
“I’m feeling better, I’ll be out of the hospital Tuesday hopefully”
On behalf of 411, our continued best wishes to Fulton for a quick and full recovery.
— Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 22, 2022