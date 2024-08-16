wrestling / News

Bobby Fulton Announces He Had Surgery To Repair Throat

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Fulton The Fantastics Image Credit: UWF

In a post on Twitter, Bobby Fulton announced that he had surgery this week to repair damage to this throat from recent cancer treatments.

He wrote: “This past Tuesday I had surgery to repair my throat from the cancer treatments in 2020. Unfortunately during the surgery I had heart complications. This coming week I’ll be going to see a cardiologist. I’m still here and still standing! Please continue the thoughts & prayers!

