Bobby Lashley Officially Signs With AEW, Gets #AllElite Graphic

– Bobby Lashley is now #AllElite. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed earlier today ahead of tonight’s Dynamite that Lashley has signed with AEW, releasing a graphic that Lashley is indeed #AllElite.

Tony Khan wrote, “It’s official: @fightbobby is All Elite! Don’t miss @AEWonTV Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT On @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT!”

Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate are scheduled to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.