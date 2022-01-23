Bobby Lashley Prepares for Brock Lesnar in New Training Video

– WWE released a new video hyping up the first-time matchup between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2022 event. Lashley is set to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship. You can check out the new training video below.

Lashley explains how much he wants to face Lesnar in the video and regain the title. He stated the following:

“I don’t think it was just one moment that changed me≥ I think it was a culmination of everything. When that title was taken away from me, it took a lot out of me. You keep grinding, and grinding, and grinding, and I never stopped grinding. I wake up in the morning, I bust my ass as soon as I get up. So as I move forward, I got to the point where I stopped caring. I just got mean. The match that everybody wants and I think that need in my career. Brock’s one of those guys that scares a lot of guys. They get nervous when they have an opportunity to step into the ring with him. Not me! You know, the whole time I’ve been saying I want the biggest and baddest person in the business, and Brock is him. And all I want to do is get that title back. A lot of guys come into professional wrestling and they want to be strong, they want to be big so they just lift, lift, lift. And I’ve never been like that. What I do is a lot of athletic training. My boxing, working on my footwork, my hand speed, my strength, my power, my punch. [I’m] working on speed and agility so I’m bringing a different package in. I’m one of the most athletically gifted people and the most athletically people in the entire wrestling business, and I’ve been doing it for a long time, doing things that people just can’t even imagine.”

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship goes down this Saturday. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

