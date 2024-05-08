AEW, TNA Stars Announced for AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana

– AAA has announced new matchups for TripleMania XXXII Tijuana, including talents from AEW, TNA, and more. AEW’s Kyle Fletcher and Nick Wayne will be making their AAA debuts for the upcoming event next month in a six-man tag team match.

Fletcher and Wayne will be teaming with Cima in a trios match against Laredo Kid, Komander, and Octagon Jr. Also set for the show, TNA stars Rosemary, Havok, and Tasha Steelz will team against La Hiedra, Maravilla, and Flammer. Also on the show, Alberto El Patron, Murder Clown, Dave The Clown, and Vampiro will face Sam Adonis, QT Marshall, Parker Boudreaux, and AEW’s Satnam Singh. They will be joined by AEW’s Jeff Jarrett.

AAA TripleMania XXXII: Tijuana is scheduled for June 15. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla vs. Havok, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz

* Komander, Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. vs. CIMA, Nick Wayne & Kyle Fletcher

* Cibernetico, Dark Cuervo & Dark Ozz vs. Dark Scoria, Dark Spiritu & El Mesias

* Brado De Oro Jr, Negro Casas & Psycho Clown vs. Dr Wagner Jr., Galeno del Mal & TBA

* Alberto El Patron, Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Vampiro vs. Parker Boudreaux, QT Marshall, Sam Adonis & Satnam Singh w/ Jeff Jarrett.

En el segundo capítulo de #TriplemaniaXXXII seremos testigos de la ÚLTIMA LUCHA del @vampiro_vampiro en TIJUANA. 👏 🗓️ 15 de Junio. | ⌚ 6:00 PM.

🎟️ Boletos a la venta en @boletomovil.