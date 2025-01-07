wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bobby Lashley and Mark Briscoe will collide on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match between the two on Monday.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW World Title #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBA
* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF appears
* Jeff Jarrett appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading