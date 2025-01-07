Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Bobby Lashley and Mark Briscoe will collide on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match between the two on Monday.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs on TBS and Max, is:

* AEW World Title #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBA

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF appears

* Jeff Jarrett appears