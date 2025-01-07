wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 7, 2025 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley and Mark Briscoe will collide on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match between the two on Monday.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs on TBS and Max, is:
* AEW World Title #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBA
* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe
* Kenny Omega returns
* MJF appears
* Jeff Jarrett appears
This WEDNESDAY, 1/8
Clarksville, TN
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Mark Briscoe vs Bobby Lashley
After a series of altercations between @SussexCoChicken + Hurt Syndicate’s @FightBobby culminated in a Christmas standoff, they’ll fight 1 on 1 THIS WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/gtPiJN3R8k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2025