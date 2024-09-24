Bobby Steveson Recalls Working With Diamond Mine & No Quarter Catch Crew

Bobby Steveson recently looked back at his time in NXT as Damon Kemp with The Diamond Mine and No Quarter Catch Crew. Steveson spoke with Fightful about his time in the two stables, and you can see highlights below:

On being part of Diamond Mine: “So getting to work with Diamond Mine, the Creeds, like we all had the same background. We all knew each other before we signed. So that was like kind of cool. Me and Brutus actually wrestled in college. So it was kind of cool to be able to like compete with one another as a sense, like trying to rip each other’s heads off in amateur, but then you get to come to pro wrestling and like, you get to see a whole different side of someone and get to be able to create with them, especially when you get to work with them. You both wanna look the best in whatever we gotta do.”

On the similarities between Diamond Mine and No Quarter Catch Crew: “Then the same thing with No Quarter Catch, both of the factions were a lot similar, in my opinion, when we were doing the stuff with the Creeds and Diamond Mime. We were all really technical. We were portrayed as real good wrestlers. Like grapplers, we rather throw you than know you type of people. And then No Quarter Catch Crew was more so like feet stay on the ground, we’re grapplers, we’re gonna bend you 20 different ways. So a lot of the, both the groups were kind of similar, but also had their differences also, but both were great groups.”