WWE News: Bonus Scene From A Future WWE: The FCW Story, Sam Roberts Added to The Bump This Week

WWE has released a bonus scene from the upcoming A Future WWE: The FCW Story, which releases Sunday and looks at Florida Championship Wrestling. The clip, which you can see below, involves Baron Corbin and former FCW head Steve Keirn talking about Corbin’s first experience with alligators in the wild:

– Sam Roberts has been revealed as a guest on The Bump this week. The show’s Twitt5er account posted the following, noting that Roberts will be there along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez calling in: