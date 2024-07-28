Booker T Thinks Bobby Lashley & MVP Should Go To TNA Instead Of AEW

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the reports of Bobby Lashley and MVP leaving WWE to reform The Hurt Business in AEW. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bobby Lashley and MVP leaving WWE: “Bobby Lashley and MVP’s contracts are coming up relatively soon. It’s all kinds of rumors, speculation, innuendo about what’s going on with Bobby Lashley and MVP. They may be leaving, it’s nothing concrete yet. But there’s word that they may be reforming the Hurt Business in AEW. That’s definitely got to be speculation. I wouldn’t imagine that anybody will be talking about something like that this early before anybody would have ever even set one foot out of the company. And I know it’s gonna be a lot of — if these two guys were to leave WWE, there is going to be a lot of talk or rumor of where they’re going to show up next.”

On which promotion would he rather see The Hurt Business join – AEW, TNA, or NJPW: “TNA. I think they would be able to get some use in. See, the thing is, when you go to Japan, it’s just work over there. I could be wrong, but I don’t think — we don’t actually hear about it, so maybe I’m not wrong. Going over to Japan, you’re just gonna be working. It ain’t about your promo skills, it ain’t about how really good you look as a group or anything like that. I think when the Bullet Club went over there and they were doing the best work, it was the matches that they would be producing. It wasn’t those guys just being together as a group. Am I right or wrong on that? Do you agree with me on that?…

“Bobby’s gonna look good. Of course Shelton, he’s gonna look good. MVP is going to be the frontman. But as far as being able to go out there and really cut the promos and put a spotlight on that thing from a showmanship perspective, that’s not going to happen in Japan. I think it can happen in TNA. It can happen in AEW. But just like you said, in AEW there are just so many guys that they could get lost in the shuffle there. How much play will we see from the Hurt Business? What kind of angles would they be in that could really highlight the group like that? I don’t know. I could be wrong, but we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

On why TNA is a better fit for them: “Are these guys going to end up All Elite as the new and improved Hurt Business? Or are they gonna go to TNA and create the new and improved Hurt Business over there? Because just imagine if they did go there. And perhaps it’d be Shelton, MVP, and they add Moose. And then you got the new Hurt Business, the new and improved New Power Generation Hurt Business. And the reason I say that is because it’s not so saturated in TNA, where these guys are seen and highlighted on a weekly basis. That’s what I see. They could end up in AEW, of course they probably would make a whole lot more money in AEW. But if done right in TNA, the money will be there for them because they will still be able to go out and work and do other projects and do other things. And to be able to build something like that, for me I think that’s a win-win situation over there.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.