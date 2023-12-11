Booker T Thinks Dominik Mysterio Has Been The MVP Of 2023

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Dominik Mysterio’s run in WWE this year, being North American Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dominik Mysterio’s 2023: “Dominik Mysterio has had a hell of a year as far as being a heel, being a guy that the fans really despise. Being a guy that the fans want to come to the arena and pay a ticket to despise at the same time. So no, he’s done a hell of a job on the main roster, as well as coming to NXT and spicing that game up a whole lot. What he’s done for NXT, I don’t see anybody else doing a better job than what Dom has done for spiking interest right now.”

On Mysterio being the MVP of 2023: “I might be going out there a little bit far, but I truly believe that you can put five guys in the WWE as far as MVP of the year. And Dom is one of those names that I really believe, at the end of that poll Dominic would be the MVP of 2023, bar none. I really believe that this kid changed the whole name of the game and showed what it really, really means to be a performer. Dominic is not — I mean, what he does out of the ring is awesome. But then I turn to what he does inside the ring. He is so freaking uncanny. I talked to my students, and I told them wrestling is not wrong with doing this as long as you do it right. He has all of those elements to where it may not be traditional, but it’s right every freaking single time. And that’s what I love about watching Dominik do his work in the ring. And like I say, what he’s done outside the ring, it hadn’t been a whole lot at all. But it’s definitely made you feel something… So that’s what I mean by performer. He’s definitely embracing that part of the game. So a lot of credit to that young kid.”

