Booker T Reveals How Long He’s Under WWE Contract

Booker T’s WWE contract is still in effect for a good long while, as he recently revealed on his podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer, who appeared on Monday’s Raw for a match on commentary, discussed the status of his WWE deal in a conversation on his Hall of Fame Podcast.

“I got about six years left on my contract, seven maybe,” Booker said (per Wrestling Inc). “I ain’t going nowhere, man … I’m never going to say never, or anything like that, but I actually love where I’m at with the WWE.”

Booker T has made regular appearances with WWE including appearances on the kickoff show panels for PPVs as well as occasional Raw and Smackdown appearances.