Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice

– During last week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T criticized CM Punk for some of the comments he made during the AEW All Out media scrum, such as Punk being angry about Hangman Page’s past comments on not being good at taking advice, and how Punk wouldn’t talk about MJF during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Below are some highlights:

Booker T on CM Punk bringing up Hangman Page talking about not taking advice from veterans: “He’s [CM Punk] one of the main guys who doesn’t take advice! Yes! As far I’m concerned. As far as I’m concerned because to be able to go out and say, ‘I did this. I did this.’ You think that’s the advice that comes from any of the other veterans that worked before him? At least, they’re gonna go out and say it publicly on television in front of the world? Exactly my point. That’s what I’m talking about. The one that should know most in this situation — and I’m not throwing no shade on him or anything like that — but he’s the oldest guy in the room in this situation right here. He should be the most mature guy in the room. And he said it himself, ‘I’m working with a bunch of kids here.’ It’s true. Maybe it means, ‘I need to go down to their level to bring them up to my level. That’s the way I deal with young people.'”

Booker T on how Punk ignored talking about MJF during the presser: “Just think about it. CM Punk had just regained the championship. CM Punk had just confronted MJF, and then he wants to talk about Colt Cabana *Laughs*. Does that make any sense?”

On CM Punk not putting MJF and how AEW needs to be able to trust the talent: “Just think about this for a second. MJF made his big return, confronts CM Punk, and in the presser, Punk is asked a question about MJF, and he answers that question in about 10 seconds. And he said, ‘We’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it, next question.’ So, it’s like, ‘I’m not even gonna cut a promo on MJF. I’m not even gonna give him the benefit of the doubt to even say, man, this guy’s a hell of a talent. I’m not gonna seven put him over when I got a chance to because I’m thinking about petty stuff,’ or whatever. Like I say, it would definitely be hard for me — you got to be able to trust these guys when you put them in certain situations. You got to be able to trust them. And trust them means knowing that they are going to go ut there and do the right thing. And more importantly, they can’t miss any dates. They got to show up. They got to be able to perform.”

