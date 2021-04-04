Booker T on Miss Elizabeth Deserving a Spot in the WWE Hall of Fame

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Miss Elizabeth belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. She has not yet been inducted. Miss Elizabeth was the longtime manager and valet for Macho Man Randy Savage, who was posthumously inducted in 2015. Miss Elizabeth (real name Elizabeth Ann Hulette) tragically passed away from an accidental drug overdose in 2003. Below are some highlights and a clip of Booker T discussing the subject:

Booker T on Miss Elizabeth deserving a spot in the HOF: “You know what man? I’m not going to sit here and say anything other than I echo the sentiment. Miss Elizabeth definitely deserves her spot inside the Hall of Fame. And I was just talking about, just last week, I was talking about Eric Bischoff, and I said, ‘I think about wrestlers.’ And Elizabeth, of course, she wasn’t a wrestler, but what she gave to the business and footprint that she left is definitely something — we talking about it right now — it’s definitely something that’s going to be remembered for many, many years.”

On how Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth influenced his career: “I say it all the time. I don’t think there would’ve been a King Booker and Queen Sharmell if there wasn’t the Macho Man Randy Savage and the lovely Miss Elizabeth. I just don’t think it would’ve been. The Macho Man, finger up in the air, and King Booker’s pinky up in the air, it never would’ve happened if it wouldn’t have been for the Macho Man and the lovely Elizabeth. So, I think it’s yes, she deserves a spot inside the Hall of Fame. Hopefully, she’ll get there.”