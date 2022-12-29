Booker T Weighs In On Possibility of CM Punk Returning To AEW, Punk’s Challenge If He Does

Booker T isn’t ruling out a return to AEW for CM Punk, and he recently talked about how that could happen and what Punk will have to do if he does. Punk’s AEW status is of course in doubt due to the post-show media scrum and backstage altercation that followed All Out, but Booker said on the latest Hall of Fame podcast that he sees it as a possibility. He noted that if Punk does return, he will have to get a better perspective on the current generation of wrestlers. You can check out highlights below:

On the possibility of Punk returning to AEW: “Anything’s possible, man, especially in this business. Yeah, they can get past it. I don’t want to, you know, beat a dead horse or anything like that, but if they do get past it, it’s gonna be from the damage control Punk has to do. As far as, like I said before, I don’t want to just keep going around in circles on it. I feel like CM Punk had a hell of an opportunity, because he was in a leadership position with a bunch of young guys that were impressionable. That perhaps looked up to him, and looked to him for guidance, as far as being a guy who like you just said, ‘take us to the promised land.’ And sometimes, you’ve heard that saying, you know, sometimes you may not want to meet your heroes. Because they turned out to be something that you thought was totally different.”

On Punk’s challenge if he does return: “I think if they do work it out, CM Punk is gonna have to really, really understand what this new generation of wrestlers is really all about, you know what I mean? I got a saying. We’ve been saying ‘respect your elders’ for years. And my saying is ‘respect your young people.’ I say [that] because they’re the ones that’s going to be running stuff in the next 10, 20 years.

“I talked about when The Young Bucks was in Impact Wrestling, I was like, ‘Man, who are these guys? What they heck are they doing?’ Making muscles and they didn’t have any muscles but they’d still be flexing and whatnot. You remember what I always say: if you believe it, they’ll believe it. And now, 2022, the Young Bucks are some of the hottest guys out there. You gotta be able to understand this generation if you want to be a part of it. It’s different. And they ain’t following the rules. I think that’s got a lot to do with it, man. I get it, I understand it… I think you got to be able to be able to go with the flow and figure it out if you want to be a part of this Gen Z era. That’s all it is ”

