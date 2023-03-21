Booker T on Why Andy Kaufman Should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

– During this week’s Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on yesterday’s news that Andy Kaufman will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Kaufman’s feud with Lawler and if he belongs in the Hall of Fame: “Still being talked about, how big it was, how big that angle was. Should Andy Kaufman be in the WWE Hall of Fame? A celebrity wing and I think he should be in it. I really thank Andy Kaufman, you know, so much for the business and he did it his own way and he loved it.”

On Kaufman reminding him of Bad Bunny: “That dude loved this business just like, you know, when Bad Bunny came in and did his. He didn’t just come in and, he loved it and people like that man, I give them props.”

Kaufman will be inducted along with Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta on Friday, March 31. The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else starting at 10:30 pm EST.