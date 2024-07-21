Booker T Thinks Ricky Starks Would Fit Perfectly In WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the status of Ricky Starks after not being used in months, his potential jump from AEW to WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricky Starks fitting in WWE: “I think he fits in perfectly. I mean, I really do. I think he’s got that look, he’s got the swagger. His name has gotten there before he did, so that right there said a whole lot about Ricky Starks. The guy believes in himself. That’s one thing I could say, almost like about Ethan Page. Ricky Starks — this kid. He has something, I don’t know what it is. People are always comparing him to The Rock. Me personally, I don’t see that. I don’t see that. But his promo style, his dress perhaps, maybe look, I don’t know. But people do compare him a lot to The Rock.”

On Starks reminding him of Ethan Page: “I do feel like the kid has something. Me personally, I don’t know what that is just yet. But it’s just like Ethan Page. I said the same thing about Ethan Page, and the kid has something. Let’s see exactly what it is. And Ethan Page, he’s definitely paid off thus far in NXT. And I would love to see somebody like Ricky Starks, not make that jump or anything like that. But if he did show up in NXT, I think he’d be a great addition.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.