Booker T Likes Shelton Benjamin’s AEW Signing, Where AEW Needs To Focus

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Shelton Benjamin joining AEW, the promotion not focusing on growing the company, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Shelton Benjamin joining AEW: “Those are my guys, man. I want to see those guys come up. I don’t want to see anybody out in the cold in this situation. But no, I’m glad that Tony Khan pulled the trigger, got them all in, and continued the Hurt Syndicate, whatever they gonna be calling themselves. But I like it. I like it a lot.”

On AEW not focusing on the right things: “But my thing is this: five year anniversary for Dynamite. And I’m sure their debut on Dynamite, they had close to a million viewers, all right? The fifth year anniversary, they had 680,000 viewers which was down from 702,000 from last week. This is their anniversary. It seemed like everybody and their mama that’s AEW fans would have been watching this show. And for that show to have 680,000 viewers, I’m gonna continue to talk about it as far as — you know, as long as it happens. Because five years in, seems like those numbers would be going up as opposed to going down, if we’re doing the right things. If we’re creating the show that the fans truly want to watch.

“And my thing is, fans are fans. I don’t care who they are, if they want if they love wrestling they’re going to watch it. I know we got this tribalism going on right now, but if you got a good show going on, people gonna watch it. I just feel like — I don’t know, I could be wrong. But it seems like AEW is really not focusing, or really just doesn’t care about that part of AEW. I could be wrong. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like they’re not focusing in the right places.”

