Booker T On Whether Solo Sikoa Could Win WWE Title On Smackdown

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the ongoing rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes’ run: “I mean, Cody’s on a hell of a run. I think Cody’s run is going to end when it’s time. I don’t know if it’s time right now from a storytelling perspective, I don’t like booking the show or anything like that.”

On WWE being high on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu: “I was reading that, you know, Solo is definitely a guy that’s highly touted to move up the ladder and do some big things in the WWE. I was reading Jacob, same thing. He’s highly touted, and they can do some big things with this kid. I don’t know if they’re going to put the title on, put the rocket on and send them straight to the moon. I don’t know. I hate trying to book the show… but can [Solo] do it? Of course he can do it. With The Bloodline flanking him, anything’s possible.”

On the Street Profits: “These guys, they got what it takes to make it to the next level, but they really need to be tested. They need to be tested. And I think perhaps coming to Reality of Wrestling, they could be tested the right way. That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna try to get Street Profits to Reality of Wrestling.”

