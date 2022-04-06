Booker T Thinks Cody Rhodes Might Spark A Change In WWE Product

In the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about the arrival of Cody Rhodes in WWE and how he might ‘spark a change’ to the product. Rhodes returned at Wrestlemania, defeating Seth Rollins. Here are highlights:

On Cody Rhodes’ return creating buzz: “I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward. I really think that somebody we are going to be talking about later on in the show is going to spark that change. That person is Cody Rhodes. I just believe the company may be going in a different direction, just because of the format that I saw on this show.”

On Cody’s entrance at the show: “I liked the intro too, the slow rise, that was really, really cool. The cinematic production, it felt big, it felt like a superstar was walking out of the curtain. I think that’s the difference with Cody Rhodes now, being back in the WWE. Walking out of that curtain, and making that walk down that aisle, I am sure he felt like a superstar. I am sure he felt like this was something very, very special, something he hadn’t been a part of in quite some time.”

On Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: “It reminded me of what wrestling is, it really did. I am trying not to take anything away from anybody out there. I am just going to say AEW, I am not saying anything negative about AEW. Because I feel talent like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, guys like that have brought a different style to wrestling, the Kenny Omegas. It’s different, it’s a different style of wrestling that they are trying to get people to buy into. I get it, I understand that. But when I saw Cody and Seth go out and do it, it was nothing but two guys going out there simulating life. But still not forgetting that it’s professional wrestling, such as the seriousness of the match, everything going back and forth.”

On Cody using the Bionic Elbow: “Then the flip-flop, and fly, the elbow. Which was literally nothing, but it brought the nostalgia of Dusty Rhodes into the arena. And the arena felt it immediately. Those liddle biddy things right there, along with everything else that those guys did, it meant everything. I went, ‘wow,’ I swear, I went, ‘wow.’ It was truly what wrestling has always been to me, two guys going out there and giving fans that ultimate thrill ride.”