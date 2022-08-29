wrestling / News
Booker T Thinks The Gunn Club Would Love A WWE Run
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the Gunn Club and why he thinks the AEW team would love a run in WWE.
He said: “Those guys are probably having a good time over there in AEW right now, but I could imagine The Gunn Club would love a run in WWE – NXT or the main roster at some point. So, would I be surprised? Not one bit; not one bit if I saw Billy Gunn show up in WWE. That’s just the way that business works, and I’ve said that before as far as guys going to AEW, just like me leaving WWE and going to TNA. Boom! Three years later, I’m back.“
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
- Booker T On Road Dogg Returning To WWE, Billy Gunn Possibly Rejoining Company In The Future
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To The Rock Leaving WWE For Hollywood, Rock Potentially Wrestling Another Match
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)