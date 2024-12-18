Booker T Thinks TNA Fans Should Give Tessa Blanchard A Second Chance

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Tessa Blanchard returning to TNA despite past issues and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tessa Blanchard signing with TNA Wrestling: “Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA. And the thing is man, I’ve already seen criticism of Tessa Blanchard being back and people still wanting to try to cancel her. Man, y’all get off of it, man. Get off of it. The thing is, if something was said, if an apology was made and fences were mended we should be able to move on. One thing about certain things, just say for instance, that get out there on the social media sphere: everybody knows about it, but nobody knows what’s really going on. I’m serious. Everybody knows about the story, but nobody knows what’s going on.

“I would just like to say for instance, I had two girls at Reality of Wrestling that had beef. I said, ‘Man, you need to straighten this out. You need to squash that beef.’ On social media, perhaps social media picked it up. But social media doesn’t know that these two have mended that fence, they have been down the road working together, they have tagged together, and everything is all good. So my thing is, guys. Get off of all of this hate and let Tessa Blanchard hopefully try to resurrect her career and go out there and re-do this thing all over again. Let’s look at it as that, as a re-do.”

On getting a second chance: “I’ve never held a grudge until you cross that line. Of course, there’s a line that you can’t cross back over. But like you say, every time I’ve had a dispute, whatnot with someone and they were told to get the hell up out of here, they always came back. They always came back, they always got a second chance. Just because I believe in people making mistakes and getting another chance. And the reason I say that, because I was one who made a hell of a mistake in my life. Somebody gave me a second chance. And the reason I’m here right now is because of that second chance. So I cannot be the one who just casts someone out and throws him away like trash without giving him a second chance.”

On Blanchard’s TNA World Title run: “I was always a huge Tessa Blanchard fan as far as her in-ring stuff. But when they did that, I was the first one against it. I was the first one to say that that was — I actually said this. I said, ‘That was the worst decision TNA has ever made since its existence.’ That’s what I said. And guess what? I was 100% right on that.”

