Booker T Thinks TNA Should Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Impact Wrestling bringing back the TNA Wrestling name, whether they should reintroduce the six-sided ring and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA needing to go back to the six-sided ring: “They should. They shouldn’t stray away from TNA or the six-sided ring. When Hulk Hogan came in they went away from the six-sided ring. I don’t know if it was for his benefit because he felt more comfortable wrestling in a square ring, but when I was asked about what my thoughts were about it I go, ‘Well, Hogan ain’t going to be wrestling in the ring much at all anyway, so it shouldn’t matter.’ It’s the same way I felt when I was in TNA. The six-sided ring did it. Did I like it? I’m gonna tell you right now, no, I didn’t like the six-sided ring. But the one thing I thought also, the six-sided ring wasn’t for me. It’s for these young guys to do all of this stuff, jump off and do their flips and that’s what it was about, as well as the identity of TNA from its inception.”

On bumping in the six-sided ring: “It didn’t have a good feel. It didn’t have a good sound to it. You know, even with the acoustics, it didn’t really have that good of a sound. But then again for me, I could work in it because I wasn’t going to be doing a whole lot. I wasn’t going to be jumping off anything; everything that I was going to be doing in the ring, I could do it without hitting the ropes. I wasn’t going to be bumping much at all. I might take a few rolls here and there, I might have fallen a couple of times, but I wasn’t going to be taking a whole lot of bumps.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.