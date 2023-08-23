Booker T Wants To See Nia Jax Return, Recalls Breaking Character Because Of Christian

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about speculation that Nia Jax may be making a return to wrestling following her WWE departure a few years ago and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On rumors of Nia Jax making a wrestling return: “Yeah man, I don’t think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla, that was gonna just walk the earth, and pummel everything before her, and just destroy everything. If Nia Jax gets the championship, she’d have it forever. It was one of those types of deals. So yeah, I would love to see Nia Jax return and do something big.”

On breaking character in the ring because of Christian: “Working with Christian, I’ve done it several times. Christian one time, I remember being on a house show. Of course, we weren’t on television, it was a house show. And I had a flight to catch. And Christian was in the ring, we’re working, and I’m like, ‘Bro, okay, let’s go home. Come on, one more spot. We do that spot, and let’s go home. We go one more spot, one more spot.’ And he did this, you know, trying to make me miss my flight. And I’m so mad, and I’m laughing at the same time, and it’s one of those types of deals. Christian was one of those guys that it’s been many, many days that I’ve had to go try to tie my shoes, and I’m laughing just so the camera would see.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.