Booker T On What Big E Needs to Do to Cement His Singles Push, Believing in Him as a Singles Guy

On the Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed Big E.’s new singles push and what he thinks E. needs to do to get seen as a potential top guy. E. is on his own right now on Smackdown due to Xavier Woods and now Kofi Kingston on the shelf due to injury, and WWE has telegraphed the idea of a singles push for him that started with a win on this week’s episode against The Miz. Booker talked about how he thinks Big E. will need to change things up a bit to be taken more seriously as a potential top guy in the company and recalled giving him some encouragement a while ago when he felt down about his singles chances.

On what Big E. needs to do to become a main eventer: “Big E. right now is looking to make a singles run. Xavier Woods of course, he’s finished. [laughs] Kofi Kingston’s supposed to be out for six weeks … I think Big E is going to have to shed a few things in order for people to look at him like the world champion. And I don’t know if his, you know, the gear maybe. Some forms of the gear, the colors as well. But then again, people say ‘Oh, well he shouldn’t say anything. So I’m not gonna sit here and say, just because I don’t want the internet going off or saying, ‘Ah, Booker saying he needs to do this, just like Matt Riddle needs to put on a pair of boots.’

“But I just think Big E still trying to be the New Day is not going to work for him, as far as him working at the top of the card. I’m talking about being the main attraction. I’m talking about being the guy that the company has put in position to be the guy. I don’t think that’s gonna catapult him to that level as far as still trying to be the new day. And the thing is, you can’t rehash something that you’ve been doing for so long and think that’s what’s going to take you to the next level.”

On believing in Big E. as a singles guy: “I talked to Big E, I dunno, maybe a year and a half ago and I could tell he wasn’t in the best place. And I said, ‘Man, trust me bro.’ I think it was right after Kofi won the title actually. And I said, ‘Trust me bro, your time is coming man. Your run is going to actually happen.’ And he looked at me and I could see he was almost like ‘Nah, it ain’t going to happen.’ But I said ‘Trust me, it’s going to happen for you cause you’re talented, just keep doing what you’re doing. The cream rises to the top.’ And now I see Big E. getting ready to have a singles push. A singles run, the push is gonna be up to him. At least, continuing the push is gonna be all up to him.”

