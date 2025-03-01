Booker T Praises WWE For Bringing WrestleMania 42 To New Orleans

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE WrestleMania 42 being held in New Orleans and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WrestleMania 42 being held in New Orleans: “I’m telling you, New Orleans is a perfect place for WrestleMania for me. Because I’m gonna tell you man, Mercedes-Benz Superdome is a monster. You can’t get no better than that. I mean — of course you can get better than that, but that’s just a perfect place for it. But more importantly, what I remember about WrestleMania in New Orleans was the food, man. I might have gained eight to 10 pounds that week. I’m serious. I’m not jiving. We were eating hard and heavy, Sharmell and I, every night in New Orleans. I’m looking forward to that.”

On the WWE-TNA relationship: “I’m loving this TNA-WWE relationship. It’s something that perhaps needed to happen quite some time ago. Or perhaps it’s the perfect time for it.”

