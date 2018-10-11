BOOM! Studios Announces New WWE: Forever One-Shot Comic

– BOOM! Studios is set to publish a new one-shot WWE: Forever comic book that will go on sale in January. The comics company announced the news on Thursday:

BOOM! Studios Announces WWE: FOREVER

BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced WWE: FOREVER #1, an all-new, over sized, one-shot special featuring action-packed stories of the greatest WWE Legends on-sale in January 2019.

The team of Michael Kingston (Headlocked) & Michel Mulipola (WWE) return to document the rise of the Excellence of Execution, Bret Hart; Brent Schoonover (Captain Marvel) recounts when Bobby “The Brain” Heenan attempts to kidnap Matilda the Bulldog, Lan Pitts (WWE) & Carlos Magno (Planet of The Apes) reveal the showdown between Razor Ramon and Ted DiBiase at a jewelry shop; Arune Singh and Kendall Goode (WWE: NXT Takeover) reveal the true origin of the partnership between Money Inc. tag team partners Irwin R. Schyster and Ted DiBiase.

WWE: FOREVER #1 features a main cover by Rahzzah (Luke Cage), along with a wraparound preorder cover by Kendall Goode (The Doorman) and a variant cover by Marco D’Alfonso (I Am Groot).

“WWE is home to some of the greatest performers in history and we’re thrilled to honor some of those Legends in this special,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

WWE: FOREVER is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Joss Whedon’s Firefly and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Bone Parish, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

Print copies of WWE: FOREVER will be available for sale on January 30th, 2019 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) and on November 6th at bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.