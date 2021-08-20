Botched!: Fuego Del Sol’s Contract, AAA TripleMania Zipline, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild time in the world of pro wrestling, and something tells me things are just going to get wilder. We’ve got some WWE, AEW & AAA for ya, so sit back, relax & have some fun! Wrestling is supposed to be fun, after all.

1. Don’t Dive On Otis

Some people aren’t really made for the whole “catch people on dives” thing. Otis seems to be one of these people if Friday’s SmackDown is any indication.

He did slow Montez’s momentum though, so at least there’s that.

2. Contract does the job

AEW Rampage had a number of notable events, including Fuego Del Sol officially becoming All Elite. Sure, he lost a match to Miro with an AEW contract on the line, but Tony Khan was so impressed that he had Sammy Guevara go out there and give him a contract anyway. I dug it! Old sticks in the mud will point out how this negates match stipulations in AEW.

Me, I’ll point out the contract falling off the clipboard during the celebration.

Just think, if a fan jumped into the ring and signed the contract, they could be All Elite right now. That’s how wrestling contracts work, right?

3. Not quite Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII

AAA’s TripleMania XXIX event got off to a heck of a start. They presented one of their Marvel Lucha Libre matches, featuring characters based off of comic book characters. One of the characters, named Aracno, was set to make a high-flying entrance like he was Spider-Man! It didn’t quite end up as impressive as they hoped.

TripleMania is off to a great start lol. pic.twitter.com/SztdufuXHx — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 15, 2021

Maybe his web dispensers need to go to the shop.

4. Return of PAGANO!

It’s been way too long since our favorite luchador appeared in this column. So here’s him doing a dive at TripleMania.

5. What event’s coming up this weekend?

I have two possible theories for what happened here…

"Why don't you go back to No Man's Land when you can mentally prepare to get your ass whipped this Saturday at WrestleMania?" – Miz pic.twitter.com/O2fzCpIpPZ — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 17, 2021

1. WWE changed the event name to WrestleMania: SummerSlam and didn’t tell me.

2. Miz got knocked so loopy at some point that he still thinks it’s April and he & John Morrison are wrestling Damian Priest & Bad Bummy on Saturday.

I can’t rule either of these out.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!