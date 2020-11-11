Botched!: Matt Sydal vs. The Ring, Volador, Jeff’s Guitar, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & crazy couple of weeks in the world, and I’m happy to be here and take your mind off of current events. We don’t care what side of the aisle you’re on here, all we care about is getting some enjoyment out of the pro wrestling.

1. Stooo

I think most people in the know would agree that Evil Uno & Stu Grayson have been one of the most underrated tag teams in the business for years. Just a really solid tag team that always bring it. They took on Top Flight on AEW Dark. I’m not familiar with Top Flight’s offense, so I’m not sure what one of them was going for here.

They might want to take it out of their playbook, though.

2. Volador’s nose meets the turnbuckle

Volador Jr. & Titan were challenging Caristico & Mistico for the CMLL Tag Team Championship in an empty Arena Mexico. Over twenty minutes and three falls into the match, Volador attempted a top rope rana. Didn’t end well for him…

Ouch, Volador Jr broke his nose after this bump pic.twitter.com/eMclzw3TT7 — Roy (@narukiroy) October 24, 2020

The match rushed to a finish soon afterward. I’m surprised that people don’t get hurt more often on that move in general. Just goes to show how great these athletes are at what they do.

3. Matt Sydal vs. AEW Rings

I don’t know what AEW rings have against Matt Sydal. The ropes ruined his big debut at All Out. Now, on AEW Dark, the ring apron decides it has a bone to pick with Matt too.

Come on! Matt’s a good kid, he doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment.

4. Jeff Hardy ain’t quite Jeff Jarrett

Guitar shots aren’t what they used to be since people stopped taking them over their head. If Jeff Jarrett had been forced to smash all those guitars over peoples’ backs, he never would have drawn a dime! True story. Jeff Hardy might be something of a musician, but he doesn’t have much experience hitting people with guitars, as showcased by his attempt to break one on Elias.

I AM THE GUITAR pic.twitter.com/BBpg6bSrOy — still tired (@Maffewgregg) November 3, 2020

He’ll probably get more chances to improve his guitar swinging skills because Elias feuds tend to go on for awhile.

5. Ouch

That’s all I can really say about this move Shingo Takagi gave Yoshinobu Kanemaru on the Road to Power Struggle Night Eight. Ouch!

Not only did dude get dropped right on his dome, but dude’s shoulder was nowhere near the mat! What the heck was that referee doing?

