B!P Plastic Cup Politics Results 2.25.23: Team TNT Compete, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro’s latest show was Plastic Cup Politics which took place on Saturday, with Team TNT in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Westfield, Massachusetts show, per Cagematch.net:

* Dante Drago def. Bobby Orlando

* Kirby Wackerman def. Jacques St. Jean

* The Miracle Ones def. Mutually Assured Destruction & Ryan Mooney

* Big Juicy def. Haley Dylan

* Team TNT (w/ D-Von Dudley) def. 35mm Magic

* TJ Crawford def. Kevin Blackwood

* CPA def. 50 Cal and Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man and King Crab

* Gangrel fought Leary to a no contest.

* No DQ Match: Gangrel & Leary def. Even Stevens

* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. Allie Katch