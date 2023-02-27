wrestling / News
B!P Plastic Cup Politics Results 2.25.23: Team TNT Compete, More
Blitzkrieg! Pro’s latest show was Plastic Cup Politics which took place on Saturday, with Team TNT in action and more. You can see the full results below from the Westfield, Massachusetts show, per Cagematch.net:
* Dante Drago def. Bobby Orlando
* Kirby Wackerman def. Jacques St. Jean
* The Miracle Ones def. Mutually Assured Destruction & Ryan Mooney
* Big Juicy def. Haley Dylan
* Team TNT (w/ D-Von Dudley) def. 35mm Magic
* TJ Crawford def. Kevin Blackwood
* CPA def. 50 Cal and Delightful Dan The God Damn Candy Man and King Crab
* Gangrel fought Leary to a no contest.
* No DQ Match: Gangrel & Leary def. Even Stevens
* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: Andy Brown def. Allie Katch
We was fanging and banging last night @Blitzkrieg_Pro #PlasticCupPolitics pic.twitter.com/mmppAbmTNO
— Lord Sencii Of West Linton (@senciid) February 26, 2023
#PlasticCupPolitics @blkwdxvx pic.twitter.com/VmLUIYcUZ5
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) February 26, 2023
With the help of @gangrel13 @LearyOutCrowd puts @StephenAzureCAP through a door #PlasticCupPolitics pic.twitter.com/q42Ou03tMo
— Finding Nemo (@FindingMasson) February 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Disliking Revival vs Gallows & Anderson, Taking It As Badge Of Pride
- Nikki Bella Hated The Promo She Cut on Awesome Kong, Getting Hate From Wrestling Fans
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening