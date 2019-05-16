wrestling / News

BR Live Confirms Streaming Price for AEW Double or Nothing

May 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The price for AEW Double or Nothing on BR Live has been made official. The official Twitter account for BR Live Support has responded to a fan question about the price, confirming that it will be $49.99.

That price matches the price that PPV providers like Xfinity, Verizon and more have set. AEW announced this morning that B/R Live will be the exclusive streaming service for the PPV.

