wrestling / News
BR Live Confirms Streaming Price for AEW Double or Nothing
May 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The price for AEW Double or Nothing on BR Live has been made official. The official Twitter account for BR Live Support has responded to a fan question about the price, confirming that it will be $49.99.
That price matches the price that PPV providers like Xfinity, Verizon and more have set. AEW announced this morning that B/R Live will be the exclusive streaming service for the PPV.
Hey Cory! AEW Double or Nothing will be $49.99 in the US and Canada on B/R Live.
— BR Live Support (@BRLiveSupport) May 15, 2019
