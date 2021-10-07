wrestling / News

Brackets Revealed For Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

October 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday as an Impact Plus event. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, currently held by Deonna Purrazo. The matches include:

* Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal
* Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle
* Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering
* Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

