Brackets Revealed For Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament
October 7, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced the brackets for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, which takes place this Saturday as an Impact Plus event. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the Knockouts title, currently held by Deonna Purrazo. The matches include:
* Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal
* Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle
* Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering
* Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez
BREAKING: Here is the full bracket for the #KnockoutsKnockdown Tournament THIS SATURDAY on @IMPACTPlusApp! pic.twitter.com/aG1OOrsvYJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 7, 2021