wrestling / News
Brandi Rhodes on Cody Rhodes’ Decision to Leave AEW, Says It Drifted From Original Vision
April 5, 2024
In an interview with The Athletic (via Fightful), Brandi Rhodes spoke about her and Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW and how the original vision for the company had changed.
She said: ““What I feared with that company, I was seeing before my eyes. When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.“