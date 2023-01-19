Brandi Rhodes Recalls Getting Parenting Advice From Shaquille O’Neal

Brandi Rhodes hosts her own podcast about parenting, and she recently recalled getting advice from Shaquille O’Neal on the topic. Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and talked about her podcast Two Lies and One Truth, including talking about getting advice from her guests — including Shaq — and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On what the podcast has done for her journey as a parent: “It’s made me have to be honest. It’s made me want to be real and not want to be perfect all the time. So, talking to everybody — I mean, I don’t know where it comes from. But somewhere in me there’s this strive for perfection and other people’s approval and everything. And [for] everyone to say, ‘Oh, Brandy did the full Thanksgiving spread, and she looks great, and the baby’s so well behaved.’ I don’t know why I need this.”

On getting parenting advice from Shaq: “I think that after a while you start thinking this is the way that everything has to be, this is the path I have to go and this is who I have to be for this person. And then you start talking to other parents who you look up to and you look at — I mean, Shaquille O’Neil is one of my favorite people in general but like tops as far as parenting goes, he’s such a great dad — and to hear him say, ‘Hey, stuff happens, move on, it’ll be okay, keep going, keep going.'”

