Brandi Rhodes Says Sammy Guevara Tried to Flirt With Her at His WWE Tryout

Brandi Rhodes was part of the “Inside the Rhodes” panel at Starrcast and recalled Sammy Guevara trying to flirt with her when he had his WWE tryout. Rhodes said that she had been asked by Justin Roberts recently if she had ever heard Guevara tell her the story of his tryout and that reminded her that Guevara had winked at her, which upset her because of the fact that she was married to Cody.

“I went and found Sammy. And I said, ‘Hey, Sammy, you had a WWE tryout. Was I working there when you did?'” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Did we meet backstage when you did it?’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ I said, ‘And I shook your hand, right?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘And then what did you do? And he was like, ‘Oh, I shook your hand. I said, ‘No, you winked at me and you offended the hell out of me!'”

She continued, “I remember, to this day, I was so pissed about that. Because why on Earth would you just wink at the married lady backstage when you’re this up-and-coming guy? Like, I was so pissed. I talked to so many people about it … I mean, I shouldn’t be pissed about this, right? But I’m really pissed. And so I was like, ‘Literally, you came up to me, did this.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry. You know, I probably did. And I didn’t know, like at that point in time, I didn’t know that you were married.’ And I’m like, ‘Bulls**t, dude. You just did that.’ That makes perfect sense, though, if you anything about Sammy Guevara.”