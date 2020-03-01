Brandi Rhodes Says She Doesn’t Like Cody’s New Tattoo

Cody’s new tattoo, which made its debut at AEW Revolution, has one important person who isn’t a fan in his wife Brandi Rhodes. During a post-event media scrum (per Wrestling Inc), Rhodes acknowledged that she doesn’t like the neck tat that Cody hyad done.

“I’m the one person that doesn’t like the neck tattoo, I don’t like it,” Rhodes said. “I’ve said it, there it is.”

She did go on to say, “I know a lot of wives like to be really hands on. My husband makes his own decisions, he’s allowed to make his own decisions. So if I decided to do something crazy, he can just let me make my own decisions [laughs].”

Cody’s new ink didn’t help in his match against MJF, where he came up short.