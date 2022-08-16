Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Works Match at WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes got back in the ring for a match at the WWE Performance Center, according to two new reports. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that Rhodes, who exited AEW at the same time as her husband Cody, wrestled during an in-house event at the Performance Center.

Details on who Rhodes faced isn’t clear, but this would be her first reported match since she beat KiLynn King in a match on AEW TV in January. WWE regularly holds live in-house shows on Fridays in order to give developmental talents a chance to work and improve their skills.

Rhodes is currently not listed, internally or externally, on the NXT roster. Fightful Select notes that they have not heard of any deal being signed with WWE. The event took place last Friday.